Home / Trending / Delhi cab driver talks to passenger in Sanskrit, video impresses netizens

Delhi cab driver talks to passenger in Sanskrit, video impresses netizens

trending
Published on Nov 16, 2022 06:38 PM IST

The video shows a cab driver interacting with a passenger in fluent Sanskrit.

Delhi cab driver talking to passenger in fleunt Sanskrit(Twitter/@chidsamskritam)
Delhi cab driver talking to passenger in fleunt Sanskrit(Twitter/@chidsamskritam)
ByArfa Javaid

A video of a cab driver talking to a passenger in fluent Sanskrit has surfaced online, and it is swiftly going viral on different social media platforms. The viral video shows the passenger starting a conversation with his cab driver in Sanskrit, and surprisingly, he responded in the same language. The passenger asked his name and enquired about his hometown. To this, the man replied that his name is Ashok and he is from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda. The passenger then questioned him about his family. The cab driver then shares that he has an elder sister, a younger brother, a daughter and a son, among other family members. The video is recorded near India Gate in Delhi.

The video was posted on the Twitter handle @chidsamskritam. According to the handle’s bio, the individual’s mother tongue is Sanskrit, and he is working towards doing cricket commentary in the same language. “Amazing!! This car driver in Delhi speaks Sanskrit with me this morning!!” read the video’s caption.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared on November 10 on Twitter, and it has since raked up more than 2.6 lakh views and close to 11,000 comments. Many also took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Its a shame that I haven’t learnt Saskrit yet! Wish to start soon!” commented a Twitter user. “Beautiful!! So good to hear a proper Sanskrit conversation. Even normal chit chat sounds like a puja!” posted another. “Not everyday we see these videos. abhinandan (greetings),” expressed a third. “Wow it’s pleasing to ear...,” wrote a fourth. “Awesome... glad to hear such a fluent conversarion in Sanskrit,” remarked a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral viral video
its viral viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out