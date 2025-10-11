Delhi firm gives 9-day Diwali break to all employees: ‘Switch off from email, master art of sleeping’

In a time when strict return-to-office mandates and corporate burnout dominate headlines, one company’s new standard for workplace empathy has won the hearts of its employees. The founder and CEO of a Delhi-based PR firm sent a company-wide email informing everyone about a nine-day-long break for Diwali. Rajat Grover, founder and CEO of a Delhi-based firm, gave his employees a nine-day break for Diwali. (LinkedIn/Rajat Grover)

Expressing happiness at receiving this unexpected gift, an employee of Elite Marque wrote on LinkedIn, “People talk a lot about the workplace and work culture. A genuine workplace culture is characterised by an employer who consistently places the needs and well-being of their employees at the forefront, recognising that a thriving workforce is the foundation for organisational success and innovation.”

She then expressed how the firm gave employees time off to celebrate the festival with their families. The employee further expressed appreciation for the firm’s founder and CEO, Rajat Grover.

“Being employed at an organisation that genuinely values and promotes employee well-being is a true privilege.”

What did the founder say?

In a wittily written email, he asked the employees to enjoy the nine-day break completely and avoid their official emails. The CEO’s lighthearted yet deeply empathetic approach encouraged employees to rest, share late-night laughter with family, and eat lots of sweets.

Take a look at the entire post here:

“Even the HR team, who normally sends such updates, was caught by surprise. Every employee, from new joinees to senior leaders, received it as a delightful gift, a simple yet powerful reminder of what a genuinely employee-first culture looks like,” a company spokesperson told HT.com in an email.