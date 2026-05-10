Delhi man breaks down how much his Gurgaon company spends on him beyond CTC: ‘ 81,400 a month’

A Delhi man working with a Gurgaon company has sparked discussion on Instagram after sharing a detailed breakdown of how much his employer spends on him beyond his cost to company. The clip was shared by Instagram user Gaurav Dhama, who documented his daily office routine while listing the approximate value of several facilities and benefits provided by his workplace.

A Delhi man broke down his office perks, claiming his Gurgaon company spent ₹ 81,400 monthly.(Instagram/gauravdhama_)

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(Also read: Techie with one year of experience fears layoffs at small Gurgaon firm: ‘The pressure is hitting me hard’)

The video drew attention because Dhama presented the calculation in a lighthearted manner, showing how everyday office expenses, from transport to meals and snacks, can add up to a significant monthly amount.

(Also read: Gurgaon couple breaks down monthly expenses with ₹37,000 rent)

‘How much my company spends on me’

The text overlaid on the clip read: “How much my company spends on me (other than the CTC); ₹950 Morning cab (del to ggn); ₹150 Goodmorning pineapple (breakfast); ₹150 Tagda gym session; ₹200 4 X mocha frappe (in a day); ₹150 Indoor court (TT and pool); ₹0 Fresh air; ₹250 Lunch time brother; ₹100 Snacks in between; ₹150 Dry fruits; ₹100 Fruits; ₹0 water water water; ₹150 Evening snack; ₹100 Stationary; ₹1250 Evening cab (peak traffic time); Total: ₹3700 for a day; ₹3700 x 22 = 81,400/- monthly.”

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking with HT.com, Dhama said he works with ZS Associates, a consulting firm. He also revealed that his role at the company is DAA, which stands for Decision Analyst Associate. Internet reacts to the calculation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking with HT.com, Dhama said he works with ZS Associates, a consulting firm. He also revealed that his role at the company is DAA, which stands for Decision Analyst Associate. Internet reacts to the calculation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The clip has amused several social media users, with many relating to the office perk culture and others joking about the way Dhama calculated each item. One user wrote, “This is the kind of maths every employee wants to see.” Another said, “CTC ke alawa company itna bhi spend karti hai, never thought about it this way.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip has amused several social media users, with many relating to the office perk culture and others joking about the way Dhama calculated each item. One user wrote, “This is the kind of maths every employee wants to see.” Another said, “CTC ke alawa company itna bhi spend karti hai, never thought about it this way.” {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: ‘Gurgaon ke traffic se meri ruh kap jati hai’: Man leaves office at 5:30 pm only to spend over 2 hours on road)

A third user reacted, “The real benefit is the cab from Delhi to Gurgaon.” Another commented, “ ₹1,250 evening cab in peak traffic is the most accurate thing here.” Someone else wrote, “Four mocha frappes in one day is the real luxury.” Another user said, “Fresh air being ₹0 is the best line in the whole video.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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