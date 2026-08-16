Delhi man flags litter near India Gate, says ‘garbage is scattered everywhere’

A video showing litter scattered around India Gate in Delhi has sparked concern online, with social media users calling for greater civic responsibility and better upkeep of one of the capital’s most recognisable landmarks.

A man highlighted garbage near India Gate in a video, raising concerns over cleanliness at the iconic landmark. (Instagram/aashishgrover95)

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The clip was shared on Instagram by Delhi resident Aashish Grover, who filmed the surroundings during a visit to India Gate. In the video, he expressed disappointment over the amount of rubbish visible in the area and questioned the condition of such a prominent public place.

‘Just look at this place’

As he walked around the site, Grover pointed his camera towards the litter strewn across the ground. Speaking in Hindi, he said, which translates to English as: “Guess where I've come, to India Gate. I mean, as far as I can see, garbage is scattered everywhere, bro. And this is just one side, that side—the other side—has the same condition. Just look at this place, man. I mean, this is the most prestigious place in Delhi, and look at the state of it. Now look at this, bro. This is India Gate, man.”

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{{^usCountry}} The video showed discarded waste lying in different parts of the area as visitors continued to move around the popular landmark. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video showed discarded waste lying in different parts of the area as visitors continued to move around the popular landmark. {{/usCountry}}

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India Gate is among Delhi’s best-known public spaces and attracts large numbers of tourists and local visitors, particularly during evenings, weekends and holidays. Grover’s video focused on the contrast between the landmark’s iconic status and the litter visible around it.

Watch the clip here:

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Video draws reactions

The post garnered a few reactions, with users expressing disappointment over the condition shown in the clip and stressing that maintaining cleanliness is a shared responsibility.

One user wrote, “This is really disappointing to see.” Another commented, “Such an iconic place deserves better.” A third person said, “Cleanliness is everyone’s responsibility,” while another reacted, “Hard to believe this is India Gate.”

The clip has once again brought attention to the issue of littering at public and tourist spaces. While regular cleaning and maintenance play an important role in keeping such areas tidy, visitors also have a responsibility to dispose of waste properly and avoid leaving rubbish behind.

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)