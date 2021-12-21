Delhi man makes barfi made of Parle-G fried in desi ghee, divides netizens

After Mirinda gol gappa and Oreo pakodas, it is now time to welcome a somewhat less confusing - Parle-G barfi. The video of its making has lately gone viral on Instagram where the man who prepares these barfis, even goes to the extent of frying this biscuit that has been one of India’s most-loved staples for years.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a Delhi-based food blogger named Karan Singhal. The video opens to show the recipe to make Parle-G barfi with some of the biscuits, desi ghee to fry them in, sugar and milk to create the base and dry fruits to garnish.

After frying the biscuits in desi ghee and grinding them, a halwa-like mixture is made from the Parle-G biscuits with the help of milk and a lot of sugar. “Desi Ghee mein fried Parle -G ki barfi,” reads the caption accompanying this cooking video.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on December 9, this video has gone on to receive more than 78,500 likes and several comments from people who both seem to love the dish and ones who swore that they would never even try it.

“Nice recipe. I want to try this ...I used to make Parle-G biscuit cake but barfi I definitely want to try,” commented an Instagram user with a heart-eyed emoji. “Nice idea, I will try it for sure,” commented another. “Look tasty... shall try,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this Parle-G barfi?

