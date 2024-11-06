Delhi man shares heartwarming story of stranger going out of his way to return mother's lost phone: 'Kindness is alive'

In a world often fraught with distrust, sometimes a single act of kindness can rekindle faith in humanity. Recently, a heartwarming story emerged from Delhi, where a stranger went out of his way to return a woman’s lost phone, which her daughter had accidentally dropped in a busy mall parking lot. The story, shared by a user on Reddit, has since warmed the hearts of many online. Stranger returned a lost phone in Delhi, restoring faith in kindness and honesty. (Pixabay)

The Reddit user, going by the handle u/tedlassoo0, shared that he, his mother, and other family members were enjoying a movie night at V3S Mall in Nirman Vihar. His sister, who had been carrying their mother’s phone, accidentally dropped it in the parking lot as they were settling into the theatre. It was only once they were seated and about to watch the film that she realised the phone was missing. “We all got cosy in the theatre, ready to watch the movie, and suddenly, my sister casually mentions, ‘Oh, I can’t find Mum’s phone,’” he recounted.

A surprising call: A stranger’s promise to return the phone

The family quickly sprang into action, attempting to call the missing device. To their surprise, a stranger answered. Initially sceptical, they feared they might never see the phone again. However, the stranger assured them he would return it. This Good Samaritan, as it turned out, worked at Crossriver Mall in Karkardooma and requested that they meet him there to retrieve it. The family, relieved yet cautious, immediately left the theatre and headed to the new location.

In a hurry to get there, the narrator and his cousin “even jumped red lights” to retrieve the lost phone. Upon arrival at Crossriver Mall, they navigated through the bustling crowds, guided to the front entrance where the stranger, a carnival worker with a small ride set up, was waiting with the phone.

Gratitude and a lesson in integrity

Upon reuniting with the phone, the family offered to buy the man and his brother food as a token of appreciation, but he declined, accepting only a small amount of cash instead. “Super grateful to him. I mean, it’s rare to bump into such honest people these days,” the Reddit user expressed, also thanking the movie theatre’s security guard who allowed them back in to finish the film.

Check out the post here:

Heartwarming reactions on Reddit

The story, which quickly gained traction on Reddit, garnered upvotes and many comments. One user commented, “Stories like these remind me there’s still good in the world.” Another wrote, “That stranger didn’t just return a phone; he restored my faith in people.”