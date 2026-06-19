Delhi man who quit without a backup job says real trap isn't corporate life but lifestyle inflation

A Delhi man has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing what 60 days of unemployment taught him about money, work and lifestyle inflation. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Karan, shared a video in which he reflected on quitting his job without another offer in hand.

A Delhi man said 60 days of unemployment taught him that lifestyle inflation, not corporate life, was the real trap. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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The text overlaid the clip read as: "What 60 days of unemployment taught me"

In the caption, Karan wrote: "I resigned in March end. No backup offer. No big savings. No fancy plan. And trust me, I was scared. Kya hoga? Expenses kaise manage honge? Dobara job kab milegi? EMI ka kya hoga? But after a few weeks, I realised something. Salary is a hard drug to quit. Not because of the money. Because your entire life starts revolving around it."

What he said about salary and lifestyle

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining his point further, he added: "Let’s say I make ₹1 lakh a month sitting on a desk for 9 hours every day. Then life starts happening. Rent. EMI. Weekend plans. Swiggy. Zomato. Subscriptions. The new iPhone at ₹3,347 per month because “80K ek saath thodi de raha hu.” And slowly, without realising it, your expenses rise with your salary." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining his point further, he added: "Let’s say I make ₹1 lakh a month sitting on a desk for 9 hours every day. Then life starts happening. Rent. EMI. Weekend plans. Swiggy. Zomato. Subscriptions. The new iPhone at ₹3,347 per month because “80K ek saath thodi de raha hu.” And slowly, without realising it, your expenses rise with your salary." {{/usCountry}}

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Karan said that this cycle often continues even when income increases. "Then the appraisal comes. Salary goes up. Expenses go up too. And one day, you realise you’re not working because you love the work. You’re working because your lifestyle demands it," he wrote.

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Clarifying that he was not encouraging people to quit their jobs, he further said: "I’m not saying quit your job. I’m not against salary. I’m against building a life where losing one paycheck feels like the end of the world. Because after 60 days of unemployment, I realised the trap isn’t corporate. The trap is lifestyle inflation. And most of us don’t even realise we’re in it."

Watch the clip here:

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Social media reacts

The clip has amassed a few reactions, with many users saying that Karan’s thoughts felt relatable. One user wrote, "Very true," while another said, "Yes I agree with you." A third user reacted, "This feels relatable." Another person commented, "This is something which I completely relate to." Echoing similar thoughts, one user wrote, "100% right."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)