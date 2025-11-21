Delhi men bring a slice of Japanese culture to Dwarka as their polite bow at red light goes viral

A lighthearted video featuring three young men in Delhi attempting to recreate a Japanese style gesture at a traffic signal has gone viral on Instagram. The clip, originally posted by the account @meoww.gang_, shows the group stopping at a red light in Dwarka and performing an exaggerated bow before the waiting vehicles. Their behaviour, intended to mimic the discipline and politeness associated with Japanese public culture, has sparked a lively discussion online. A clip of Delhi men copying Japanese courtesy at a traffic signal gained over 140k views.(Instagram/meoww.gang_)

Recreating Japanese manners in Dwarka

The short video captures the trio approaching a crossing just as the traffic signal turns red. They then bend down in a deep bow to show respect to the vehicles waiting at the signal. The text overlay on the clip reads, “Bringing Japanese culture to Dwarka,” highlighting the playful spirit behind the act. The caption accompanying the post further reads, “We living Japanese culture in Bindapur.”

Watch the clip here:

Shared just 22 hours earlier, the clip has already garnered over 140k views and continues to attract reactions. Many viewers found the gesture amusing, while others praised the intent behind it.

Mixed reactions from social media users

The comments section beneath the video presents a blend of appreciation, gentle criticism and humour. One user wrote, “To be honest we should normalise this,” applauding the gesture as a lesson in courtesy. Another commented, “Civics sense bhi sekha do sabko”. A viewer added, “This is so good,” suggesting approval of the light hearted effort.

Some responses, however, took a different tone. A user remarked, “Pahle Indian culture follow krlo bhai baad me Japanese krna,” urging the group to prioritise traditional Indian values. Another observed, “Ye gesture Japan ke logo par hi suit karta hai,” implying that such behaviour aligns better with Japanese societal norms. Yet another viewer wrote, “I can't see any problem in this gesture, we should appreciate them,” showing support for the intent behind the act.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)