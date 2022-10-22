Delhi Metro's hilarious meme on Diwali crackers will leave you in splits

Diwali is just around the corner, and we all are excited to celebrate the day. While some of us have started the Diwali cleaning, others are choosing their outfits. But in all this, many people are also trying to pick up crackers and take them to their homes. So, in the light of this, recently, the official handle of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Instagram and shared a hilarious reel.

In the reel that DMRC shared, they wrote, "Passengers: Are we allowed to carry firecrackers inside the Delhi Metro?" To this, they have replied using the popular song by Daler Mehndi Na Na Na Re.

Take a look at the reel shared by DMRC for Diwali crackers here:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since then it has been viewed almost 5000 times. The video also has more than 800 likes, and the number is only growing. Many people have commented on the post as well and found it hilarious. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "That's quite innovative." Another person said, "Their Insta managers deserve a raise!" Someone else added, "Hahahaha this is so funny. Can't get over the awesome creativity." Many other users have reacted by using emojis. What do you think about this video?