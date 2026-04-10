Delhi NCR woman captures life in high rise apartments: ‘Like living in matchboxes’

A Delhi NCR-based woman has triggered a conversation online after sharing a candid video about life in high-rise apartments. Taking to Instagram, Ishana Nautiyal posted a clip recorded from the balcony of her 19th-floor home, offering a bird’s-eye view of the housing complex below.

A woman, Delhi NCR, posted a clip comparing tall buildings to matchboxes.(Instagram/pahadinoni_21)

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(Also read: ‘March ke end mai Delhi mai fog?': Delhi-NCR wakes up to rare thick fog after rainfall)

In the video, originally spoken in Hindi, she reflects on the compact nature of urban living. “Look at this, these tall buildings, they are like matchboxes. And over here, people are doing yoga. I am standing on the 19th floor and recording this video. I decided to film this because my son is playing cricket downstairs, so I need to keep an eye on him as well. The one you can see in a black T-shirt near the car, that’s my son. So this is what life in apartments looks like, like living in matchboxes,” she says.

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{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “Aisi life hai NCR walo ki”, loosely translating to this is what life looks like for people living in NCR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “Aisi life hai NCR walo ki”, loosely translating to this is what life looks like for people living in NCR. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mixed reactions online {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mixed reactions online {{/usCountry}}

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The video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing a range of reactions from viewers who could relate to or challenge her perspective on apartment living.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “This is so relatable, especially in big cities where space is always a luxury.” Another commented, “Honestly, this is still better than living far away with no facilities.”

(Also read: Vanishing balconies in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru: Here’s why urban homes are forced to shrink open spaces)

Some users, however, echoed her concerns. “She is right, sometimes it really feels like we are living in boxes stacked on top of each other,” one person said. Another added, “Kids today grow up in such limited spaces, it is quite different from earlier times.”

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At the same time, a few viewers highlighted the positives of such living arrangements. “At least there is security and community living, which is missing in independent houses these days,” a comment read. Another user noted, “High-rise living has its own charm, especially the views and amenities.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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