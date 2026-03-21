‘March ke end mai Delhi mai fog?': Delhi-NCR wakes up to rare thick fog after rainfall

Delhi and the surrounding NCR region woke up on Saturday to a rare thick blanket of fog, reducing visibility and giving the city an unusual, winter-like feel for this time of year. The Air Quality Index (AQI) also fell to a ‘satisfactory’ level, marking the lowest reading in five months. (Sakshi Sah/Hindustan Times) The fog followed a spell of light rain and mild thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds, which brought a noticeable dip in temperatures across the capital and surrounding regions. Residents welcomed the sudden cool weather and thick fog, describing it as refreshing and a pleasant break from the recent warm spell. Many took to social media to share photos of the unusual foggy morning. The rain and fog also had a silver lining for air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) fell to a ‘satisfactory’ level, marking the lowest reading in five months, according to reports from PTI. Also Read: 'Feels like Shimla': Delhiites react as heavy rain, thunder lash Delhi-NCR, some call it ‘pralay’ Check out what residents shared online:

While many users loved the cool and foggy weather, one user (@AJarcade10) summed up the confusion, saying Delhi’s weather “makes zero sense right now.” Mid-March is usually the start of summer, but instead, the city has been experiencing a mix of fog, rain, clouds, and sudden heat spikes. Also Read: ‘Stuck since 5 am’: Delhi office-goer shares ordeal as rain brings both relief and chaos

A second user shared a screenshot showing Delhi’s temperature at 8 am at 16 °C, marking a noticeable drop.

Another user, Neha Sharma, shared a post on X which read: “March ke end mai Delhi mai fog. Iss month mai sare weather dekh liye.” A video shared by the news agency, PTI, showed the Akshardham Temple area covered in thick fog on Saturday morning following evening rainfall.