Delhi residential society’s sustainable waste management system, community collection centre wow internet

In the heart of South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, the Navjivan Vihar residential society has transformed waste management into a community-driven, zero-waste model. Each morning, residents diligently separate dry and wet waste, a practice that has been instrumental in diverting approximately 225 kilograms of daily waste away from landfills over the past 10 years. The society is located in Malviya Nagar.(Instagram/@zerowasteadda)

A video showcasing the waste management practices of the residential society has captured widespread attention online, sparking conversations about sustainable living and community-driven environmental efforts. Shared on Instagram, the video highlights society's commitment to reducing waste through meticulous segregation, composting, and resource-sharing initiatives.

In the video, a content creator walks viewers through the community’s well-organised system, where residents diligently separate dry and wet waste each day. To minimise food waste and support those in need, the society has set up a communal refrigerator where surplus food can be stored and accessed by anyone requiring a meal. Beyond just waste management, the society fosters a culture of giving by maintaining a dedicated collection centre where residents can donate old clothes and household items. These items are then distributed to NGOs and individuals who can put them to use.

A key highlight of the society’s efforts is its composting system, which processes kitchen scraps from over 250 households. Instead of discarding organic waste, it is transformed into nutrient-rich compost that helps maintain the lush greenery of the colony’s gardens.

The video has resonated with many viewers, drawing praise for the community’s proactive approach to waste reduction and inspiring discussions about the importance of collective action in tackling environmental challenges.

Take a look at the video:

Many took to the comments section to share their reactions. A user wrote, “Navjivan vihar has really made a remarkable example for everyone.”

Another wrote, “Wow Wonderfu;.”

One user wrote, “Awesome effort. I wonder where to start if we live in independent houses, not a colony as such.”

“Brilliant!! Hope every colony will follow this mode.” a user wrote.

A user commented, “Setting the right example for many more cities.”

Another added, “Such a great example model! All other colonies should reach out to the waste management committee from this colony to get lessons learnt for efficient waste management implementation in their own localities.”

