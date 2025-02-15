JioStar unveils JioHotstar logo, social media erupts with memes: ‘When you try your best’

JioStar—the joint venture formed by the merger of Reliance's Viacom18 and Star India—has announced JioHotstar, bringing together two of India’s biggest streaming platforms, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, under one roof. The subscription plans start with the Mobile plan at ₹ 149.(X)

The internet is buzzing with memes and witty banter as social media users react to the announcement. From jokes about the new name to discussions about the redesigned logo, the online chatter is nonstop. Many are poking fun at the merger’s impact on the streaming landscape, turning the big reveal into a viral moment.

Take a look at some of the memes:

A user wrote, “This logo looks ridiculous! Did they just ask an intern to scribble something in five minutes?”

Viewership

Boasting nearly 3 lakh hours of entertainment, comprehensive live sports coverage, and a user base exceeding 50 crore, JioHotstar is touted to be the largest streaming service in India.

“This coming together of brands, expansive content, cutting-edge features, and a large audience and subscriber base marks a globally unprecedented milestone in the streaming industry,” JioStar said.

Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar, said, “At the core of JioHotstar is a powerful vision—to make premium entertainment truly accessible to all Indians. Our promise of Infinite Possibilities ensures that entertainment is no longer a privilege, but a shared experience for all. By integrating AI-driven recommendations and offering streaming in over 19 languages, we are personalising content like never before.”

