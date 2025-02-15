Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JioStar unveils JioHotstar logo, social media erupts with memes: ‘When you try your best’

BySimran Singh
Feb 15, 2025 11:47 AM IST

Social media have erupted in witty banter and memes following JioStar’s announcement of JioHotstar, streaming platform merging JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

JioStar—the joint venture formed by the merger of Reliance's Viacom18 and Star India—has announced JioHotstar, bringing together two of India’s biggest streaming platforms, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, under one roof.

The subscription plans start with the Mobile plan at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>149.(X)
The subscription plans start with the Mobile plan at 149.(X)

The internet is buzzing with memes and witty banter as social media users react to the announcement. From jokes about the new name to discussions about the redesigned logo, the online chatter is nonstop. Many are poking fun at the merger’s impact on the streaming landscape, turning the big reveal into a viral moment.

Take a look at some of the memes:

A user wrote, “This logo looks ridiculous! Did they just ask an intern to scribble something in five minutes?”

Viewership

Boasting nearly 3 lakh hours of entertainment, comprehensive live sports coverage, and a user base exceeding 50 crore, JioHotstar is touted to be the largest streaming service in India.

“This coming together of brands, expansive content, cutting-edge features, and a large audience and subscriber base marks a globally unprecedented milestone in the streaming industry,” JioStar said.

The subscription plans start with the Mobile (ad-supported) plan at 149 for three months or 499 for a year, allowing access on a single mobile device. The Super (ad-supported) plan costs 299 for three months or 899 for a year, enabling access on any two devices, including mobile, web, and supported living room devices. The Premium (ad-free) plan, the most expensive, is priced at 299 for one month (available only via web), 499 for three months, or 1,499 for a year, offering access on up to four devices with an ad-free experience.

Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar, said, “At the core of JioHotstar is a powerful vision—to make premium entertainment truly accessible to all Indians. Our promise of Infinite Possibilities ensures that entertainment is no longer a privilege, but a shared experience for all. By integrating AI-driven recommendations and offering streaming in over 19 languages, we are personalising content like never before.”

Also read: Woman records Mukesh Ambani and family taking holy dip at Mahakumbh metres away from her: ‘They’re definitely blessed’

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On