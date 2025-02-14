JioHotstar launched: Check subscription prices of new merged platform

Reliance's JioStar has launched the JioHotstar streaming platform which merges JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. With a combined user base of more than 50 crore and over 3 lakh hours of content, it is touted to be the largest streaming service in India. The platform features original domestic as well as international content from the likes of Disney, NBCUniversal's Peacock, Warner Bros. Discovery HBO and Paramount.(hotstar.com)

How much will it cost?

The subscription plans for the new platform have been divided into three types.

The cheapest plan starts at ₹ 149 for three months or ₹ 499 for a year. This Mobile (ad-supported plan) will let the user access content on only one mobile device. The next Super (ad-supported plan) costs ₹ 299 for three months or ₹ 899 for a year and allows the subscriber to access content on any two devices at a time. It will also let the user access all content on any supported platforms (mobile, web and supported living room devices). The costliest plan, Premium (ad-free plan) starts at ₹ 299 for one month (which can be purchased only via the web browser). It can also be purchased for several months together at ₹ 499 for three months and ₹ 1,499 for a year. It grants access to content on any four devices and does not show any ads to the users.



What can you watch?

Cricket is also an important part of the mix, with rights to major ICC events, IPL, WPL and other domestic tournaments.

Other sports events such as the English Premier League, Wimbledon, Pro Kabaddi League and ISL will also be available.

It will come with features like ultra HD 4K streaming, multi-angle viewing, AI-powered insights and real-time stats overlays.

JioHotstar will come with an ad-supported free plan, while paid plans will start at ₹149.

The Disney+Hotstar app on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store has now gotten JioHotstar name with the new logo. Existing Disney+Hotstar and JioCinema users will be migrated to the new platform.

This comes after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the Disney-Reliance merger in August last year, with the joint venture being established in November that year.

Reliance owns a 60% stake in the merger, with 16% being direct ownership and 47% being owned through its Viacom18 Media business. Disney on the other hand, gets a 37% stake.