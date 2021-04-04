IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Delhi shop sells gold paan worth 600, video prompts mixed reactions
The image shows the gold paan.(Instagram/@yamuspanchayat_official)
The image shows the gold paan.(Instagram/@yamuspanchayat_official)
trending

Delhi shop sells gold paan worth 600, video prompts mixed reactions

The video was shared on Instagram by Yamu’s Panchayat, the makers of a special gold paan. It shows a woman describing how the item is made.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 06:23 PM IST

Every now and then, we come across such food items that leave us with lots of reactions. Just a few days ago, a food vlogger from Delhi shared a clip of butter coffee that sparked several reactions. Now, a clip showing gold paan has captured the attention of people and may intrigue you too.

The video was shared on Instagram by Yamu’s Panchayat, the makers of a special gold paan. It shows a woman describing how the item is made.

Laden with cherries, cardamom and other sweet ingredients, the paan is covered in edible gold foil.

“This is raffaelo gold paan worth 600rs and is available only at yamuspanchayat, connaught place,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on March 3, the clip has garnered over 3,700 views and varied reactions. People were surprised and shared their reactions in the comments section. While some found the item overpriced, others wanted to try it out.

"Best," expressed an Instagram user. "I honestly think it's over priced why 600 , when people can get quality pan with in 100-150 range also," commented another.

Would you try out this paan?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fusion food paan
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP