Delhi woman calls Zomato delivery driver by his name, then this happens: ‘...just because I named him’

A Delhi woman's tweet recalling her interaction with a Zomato delivery driver has sparked a discussion among social media users about the importance of an individual's name.

“Placed an order on Zomato! Delivery person assigned! His name was Arjun! He came to the 11th floor to deliver!” Neha Moolchandani tweeted. She shared that after she received her order, she said, “Thank you, Arjun!”.

The X user recalled how instantly, after hearing his name, Arjun smiled. “He got the beautiful smile just because I named him!”

“You don’t know where he’s struggling in his life, how well his day treating him but the small gestures can make anyone’s day!” she wrote and concluded her tweet.

Take a look at the entire X post:

How did social media react?

An individual shared, “Whenever any cab,auto, and delivery person is assigned - I make it a point to call his number and address by his name to check if they'll be on time or get late. Most of the time, they don't cancel and do arrive on time.” Moolchandani responded, “That’s a good analysis sir! Never called an Uber guy by his name while he’s arriving! I will try next time! Good point!”

Another argued, “And sometimes doing good can land you in trouble. A friend of mine always used to politely say thank you. Yesterday, the delivery guy called her back to ask for her Instagram ID and then started saying absurd things to her.” The OP replied, “Exceptions are always there!”

A third commented, “I used to keep bottles in the fridge just to hand them to the delivery guys in summer.” A fourth wrote, “There is a beautiful thing I read in a book named How to Win Friends and Influence People. It states, 'A person's name is the most beautiful word to him in every language'."

