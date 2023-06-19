Delhi-NCR blessed with rainfall, netizens share mesmerising views

Following weeks of scorching heat, the residents of Delhi-NCR were greeted by a pleasantly cooler morning. The weather in Delhi underwent a transformation with the arrival of western disturbances from Jammu and Kashmir, bringing rain to various areas around the city. As individuals relished the relief from the sweltering conditions, numerous enthusiasts took to Twitter, sharing captivating images and videos capturing the beauty of the rainfall. Clouds seen hovering over the skies at Connaught Place, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

A Twitter user was happy to see the rain showers in Delhi.

Another tweet shows a blissful morning.

Check out these beautiful photos of rain blanketing the sky.

Here are some other reactions:

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the morning temperature on Monday recorded a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach approximately 38 degrees Celsius. The IMD reported a relative humidity level of 97 percent.