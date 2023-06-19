Delhi wakes up to light rain, gets brief relief from scorching heat; humidity level remains high

Several parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday morning received light rainfall, bringing a brief respite from the scorching heat - even as the humidity levels remained high. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature on Monday morning stood at 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity level is at 97 percent, the IMD said. Delhi wakes up to light rain, gets brief relief from scorching heat

“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Karawal Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Gurugram) Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Pilakhua, Hapur (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” the RWFC (regional forecast department) said in a tweet.

On Sunday, the IMD said that the national capital is expected to receive light rainfall till Tuesday due to the impact of western disturbances, and the weather conditions are likely to remain unchanged throughout the week. “The moisture content has risen, leading to humid weather. There are chances of a drizzle in some parts on Monday and Tuesday too, with similar weather to persist,” a met official said.

Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, several districts in Tamil Nadu woke up to a heavy rain and thunderstorms as well on Monday morning. Due to this, the state government declared a holiday for the day for schools in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet districts. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in 13 districts of the state - including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Trichy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, as well as in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.