Delhi gets rain relief due to cyclone Biparjoy; these states are next. List here

Delhi and nearby areas experienced relief from the scorching heat as rainfall arrived on Friday due to the influence of cyclone Biparjoy, which hit Gujarat on Thursday. The much-needed pre-monsoon rain, accompanied by strong winds, aligned with the earlier forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The rainfall, partially also a result of a western disturbance active over the northwest Himalayan region, is expected to persist until Monday, providing a brief respite to the national capital and its surrounding regions. (LIVE updates of cyclone Biparjoy) Vehicles ply on a road amid rainfall, in Gurugram, Friday.(PTI)

On Cyclone Biparjoy’s movement, the IMD said it is expected to move nearly northeast wards and weaken into a deep depression over Saurashtra and Kutch around Friday night. The weather body said that, accordingly, Gujarat will receive very heavy rainfall today and tomorrow. It also added that over the weekend, parts of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and pockets of Uttar Pradesh are among other states likely to receive rainfall.

List of states to receive rainfall as per IMD prediction:

1) Himachal Pradesh - Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning during next five days.

2) Uttarakhand - Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning during next five days. Thundersquall and hail storms will be seen in some places on Sunday and Monday.

3) Rajasthan - Southwest region is going to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on Saturday and Sunday. In eastern Rajasthan, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on Monday. Southeast Rajasthan will get heavy to very heavy rainfall till Sunday, which will gradually turn to heavy rainfall and is expected to continue till Tuesday.

4) Madhya Pradesh- Northwestern region is predicted to get heavy rainfall on Monday Tuesday.

5) Uttar Pradesh - Western parts of the state are likely to get heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

6) Kerala - Isolated heavy rainfall over the state from June 18-20.

7) Tamil Nadu- Isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu from June 18-20.

8) Karnataka-South interior Karnataka is predicted to get isolated heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

9) West Bengal- Sub-Himalayan region to get during the next five days.

10) Sikkim is also predicted to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, IMD said.

11) Assam- The weather said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Assam till Sunday.

12) Meghalaya- Like Assam, Meghalaya will also get extremely heavy rainfall till Sunday.

Heatwave alert:

The weather body also issued a heatwave alert in isolated pockets over Odisha, Vidarbha in the next five days and for Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand over the next four days. It said east Uttar Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Bihar will see heatwave conditions during the next three days. Heatwave conditions will also persist in parts of Tamil Nadu, west Madhya Pradesh, Telangana during the next two days, IMD warned.

The monsoon hit the Indian mainland in Kerala on June 8 – a week after the usual date of June 1. Earlier, the weather body had predicted a delay of four days but cyclone Biparjoy delayed it further, IMD said.

