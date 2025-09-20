Delivery man’s humble 2 am ‘sorry’ turns customer’s irritation into empathy: ‘That hit me hard’

A late-night food delivery in Delhi sparked an online discussion after a Reddit user revealed how a delivery worker’s humble apology made him reconsider his irritation. A late-night Reddit post from Delhi went viral after a delivery worker’s heartfelt “sorry” changed the customer’s anger into empathy.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Posting on the subreddit r/Delhi under the title “Rare ‘sorry’ from delivery guy made me feel guilty”, the user recounted the events of an order placed at 2 am. He explained, “I told the delivery guy, if the security guard wants to confirm, just call me on my mobile. Don’t let him call the landline, my parents will wake up. I usually sit right next to the landline anyway, because if it rings at that hour, it’s game over.”

However, the landline did ring, and the user admitted he was annoyed. “I wanted to remind him about my earlier instructions. But when he handed me the food, the first thing he said was, ‘Maaf kar dijiye, main aapki phone vaali baat bhool gaya, galati ho gayi (Please forgive me. I forgot about calling you personally. It was my mistake).’”

Online reactions pour in

The post sparked a wave of responses from fellow Redditors, with many reflecting on the impact of a simple apology. One person wrote, “Proof a sorry can make you a bigger person.” Another observed, “Exactly, not everyone has the courage to apologise.”

Some comments were more practical, such as one suggesting, “You should’ve kept the receiver so the line is engaged already.” Others compared cities, with a user noting, “That was my experience in Delhi too. I moved to Mumbai and was surprised by the humility and frequent use of ‘sorry’ and ‘thank you.’ In Delhi, doing that might invite folks to walk all over you.”

Another pointed out the difficult conditions of the job, writing, “Hope you tipped him something. Delivering at 2 am or wandering out is no joke, especially in Delhi-NCR.” A more empathetic remark read, “This made me wanna hug that delivery guy so bad. Who knows what he might be going through.”

