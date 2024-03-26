Demolition crew finds time capsule buried in South Carolina mall. Here’s what will happen next

A demolition crew tasked with tearing down a mall in South Carolina, United States, a time capsule during its destruction. The capsule was buried under the mall during its grand opening in 2000. This time capsule was found by the demolition crew in United States' South Carolina. (X/@SOinForestAcres)

“Fun little treasure from the Richland Mall demo. The time capsule is safe and will be buried in the new Forest Acres park behind the mall,” reads the caption to the picture shared on X.

The text on the time capsule reads, “Richland Mall and Centre time capsule. To commemorate Richland Mall’s conversion to a mixed-use property featuring retail and Class A office space.”

The time capsule also has the date of placement on it and when it should be opened. “Placed here January 20, 2000 AD. To be opened January 20, 2033 AD.”

Take a look at the time capsule below:

The Richland Mall closed its last remaining store in September 2023. It is now being demolished to make way for a modern development that will include retail space, a brewery, and a new city park. Once the demolition work ends, the time capsule will be buried under the park.

In 2021, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) buried a time capsule containing significant documents that carry the history of the institution’s 100-year journey. These documents include a brief of all convocations, the original AMU Act of 1920 and the book Sir Syed Album by noted historian Professor Khaliq Ahmed Nizami.

The steel capsule weighing 1.5 tonnes was buried 30 feet deep in front of the iconic Victoria Gate structure.

What is a time capsule?

According to Merriam-Webster, the time capsule is a “container holding historical records or objects representative of current culture that is deposited (as in a cornerstone) for preservation until discovery by some future age”.