AMU buries time capsule to mark 100 years of institution
The Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday buried a time capsule containing documents that carry the history of the 100-year journey of the institution.
During an online function on the 72nd Republic Day, AMU Vice Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor said this is a historic occasion since preservation of historical documents are of critical importance for the benefit of future generations.
Quoting noted Spanish philosopher George Santayana, Professor Mansoor said, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."
The steel capsule which weighs 1.5 tonne was buried at a depth of 30 feet in front of Victoria Gate, the iconic structure.
The time capsule contains the entire gamut of historical documents and chronicles covering the history of the past 100 years of the institution.
The documents include a brief of all convocations, the original AMU Act of 1920 and the book Sir Syed Album by noted historian Professor Khaliq Ahmed Nizami.
Also preserved for posterity were iconic books History of Mao College by SK Bhatnagar, Hayaate Javed by Altaf hussain Hali and The Glimpses of Muslim Education in India by Professor Shan Mohamad.
AMU spokesman Rahat Abrar told PTI that the history of the institution in Arabic, which since the late 19th century adorns the inner wall of the Victoria Gate, has now been transcribed into English and will soon be put up on a plaque.
He said a decision was also taken for "excavating the original time capsule which had been buried at the time of the establishment of the Mao college in 1877".
A committee of experts has been formed which will oversee the excavation process.
