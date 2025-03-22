Dentist quotes $4,500 to work on woman's teeth, she gets it done for $235 in Mexico: ‘Dental tourism is a real thing’

A woman’s claim that she got her dental work done in Mexico after being quoted $4,500 in the US sparked a social media debate. While some agreed about high healthcare costs in the USA, others accused her of exaggerating the situation. A woman claimed she got her dental work done in Mexico much cheaper than in the US. (Screengrab)

She originally posted the video on TikTok, but it later made it to other social media platforms. An X user re-posted the video and wrote, “An American citizen was quoted $4,500 for dental work. She went to Tijuana, Mexico and the same work was only $800. Not only that, many things she was quoted needing were a lie. Why does it cost $3,700 more in America for the exact same work just a few miles away across the border?”

In the video, the woman lists the work the US doctor said she needed to get done on her teeth. She explains that she was quoted $4,500 in the USA and $800 in Mexico for the work suggested by the dentist in America. However, after an in-person consultation in Mexico, she was told that she didn't need half of the services listed and finally got the necessary services for $235. She ends her video by praising the doctor in Mexico.

Take a look at the video here:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Dental tourism is a real thing. We are getting ripped off over here at EVERY AVENUE.” Another added, “Because people will tell you anything. Especially if they hate America. I mean, I'm not saying she does and she may have a valid conversation here. But I'm just going to have to go with some skepticism here. I'm leaning towards the fact that we don't have enough information. I bet you there are a lot of variables in her situation. That we don't know about.”

A third commented, “I recently got a quote of $26,000 from a local NJ dentist for a full upper implant replacement. A friend of mine just got the same full upper implant replacement in Portugal for $8,000, less than 1/3 the cost here in the United States.”

A fourth wrote, “I live near the border in Arizona. People go to Mexico all the time for dental work. Many of the dentists there have degrees from Dental schools in the US. Their offices, operatoriums, and labs look just like what you’d find in the States. Medical malpractice insurance—thank you, tort lawyers—is one of the main reasons why they can do exactly the same quality of work for significantly less money.”