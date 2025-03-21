Family forced to pay 13,200 extra at airport for late check-in: ‘We had no choice’

A family travelling from London Gatwick to Lyon, France, faced an unexpected financial burden after being forced to pay an additional ₹13,200 (£126) at the airport due to check-in issues with Wizz Air, reported the Mirror. The airline clarified that the fee was a late check-in charge.(Shutterstock)

Tristan Dudouet, 35, his partner Mona, 30, and their young daughter Naia had initially tried to check in online and book adjacent seats three days before their departure. However, technical glitches on the airline’s website prevented them from doing so. Hoping to resolve the issue at the airport, Tristan was dismayed when staff informed him that he would need to pay an extra fee on top of their original ticket prices.

Believing the charge was necessary to sit together as a family, Tristan reluctantly made the payment. However, Wizz Air later clarified that the fee was actually a late check-in charge and had nothing to do with seating arrangements. The airline insisted that all passengers were informed of these policies in advance, according to the outlet.

Tristan, who lives in Oxford, shared his frustration with Luxury Travel Daily, saying, “It added a lot of stress to the travelling. A lot of people are tight on money and would have to take their child home instead of going on holiday. I felt like they were looking at me like a piece of meat and wondering how much money they could get out of me. I was so frustrated and we didn’t have a choice but to pay.”

Explaining his difficulty with Wizz Air’s online check-in system, he added, “I’d tried to check in online a few days before but it wouldn’t let me. Basically, you can’t check in online with your toddler before 24 hours. The only window to check in online with your child for free is 24 hours to two hours before departure time, which is a tight window. So if you try too early, then you don’t have the option to check in online for free with your toddler.”

Tristan also expressed frustration over what he perceived as a lack of clarity in the airline’s policies, stating, “The rules aren’t made clear, and it seems like they’re meant to confuse the customer. I thought it was a problem with the website and I’d be able to sort it at the airport because we had to sit with our daughter. It feels like they’re trying to catch you out.”

Airline responds

In response to the incident, a Wizz Air spokesperson told The Mirror that their system ensures at least one parent is always seated with a child under 14. They explained that while families can pay to select specific seats in advance, the airline does not guarantee that an entire family will be seated together unless seats are pre-booked.

Regarding check-in procedures, the airline defended its policies, stating, “Like many other airlines, Wizz Air encourages all passengers to check in online as early as possible before their scheduled departure time. We aim to make check-in simple for passengers and provide instructions during the booking process, on the Wizz Air website, and via email reminders on how to check in online to avoid fees.”

Wizz Air also clarified that passengers who do not check in online within the free 24-hour window before departure must check in at the airport, incurring additional charges.

The airline detailed the fees, stating that passengers can pre-book airport check-in for ₹1,200 (£11.50), while those checking in at the airport without pre-booking must pay ₹3,700 (£35.50). They advised customers to book directly through their website to ensure they receive all necessary updates regarding their flights and check-in processes.