Indian-origin mom of two flies 5 days a week to work in Malaysia: 'Super-commuter'

An Indian-origin mom in Malaysia is being dubbed a ‘super commuter’—and rightly so—because of her unbelievable journey from work to home and back. Five days a week, she wakes up at 4 am to get ready for work and travels to her office. However, her commute doesn’t take place on the road—she flies to her work daily. Indian-origin woman Racheal Kaur flies to work daily. (LinkedIn/Racheal Kaur)

Meet Racheal Kaur, an assistant manager in AirAsia’s finance operations department. She is making waves on social media after an interview with her shows how she manages her travel, which she claims is not only cheaper but also helps her make time to spend with her kids at home, reported CNA Insider.

Why did Racheal Kaur decide to fly daily?

“I have two kids, both are growing. My oldest is 12 and my daughter is 11. With them growing I feel that the need for the mother to be around more often. And, with this arrangement I’m able to go home every day and be able to see them at night.

Kaur previously rented a home in Kuala Lumpur near her office and only returned to Penang, where she lived once a week. However, with kids at home, it was taking a toll on her work-life balance, the mom-of-two told the outlet in an interview. That’s why, early in 2024, she decided to start flying daily, which she said has allowed her to create a proper balance between her personal and professional lives.

What is her routine like?

In a video shared by the outlet, Kaur revealed that she wakes up at 4:00 am every morning to get ready for her work and starts for the airport by 5:00 am to board the 5:55 flight. After completing the procedures, she boards the flight and reaches her office “no later than 7:45 am.” After a whole day of work, she gets home by 8:00 pm at night.

The outlet reports that her daily commute, including food and accommodation, is cheaper when she travels by plane than when she rents a house near her office. She even manages to save money under her new travel routine.

She claimed she used to spend $474 (around ₹42,000) a month, but now her expenses have gone down to $316 (around ₹28,000) a month.

“Me time”

What does she do during her commute? Kaur told the outlet that her flight timing is her “me time,” and she spends the first few minutes reflecting on her life. Then, she listens to music and “admires nature” until she reaches her destination. After getting off her flight, she walks to her office, which is five to seven minutes away.

Why not work remotely?

Kaur said this arrangement works better for her than working from home. She told the outlet, “Being surrounded by people… it’s easier to get a task done. You know… when you’re able to communicate with people face to face.”

She then talked about her employer, AirAisa, being open to this arrangement. She said that it allowed her to have a work-life balance. “When I’m here, I focus 100% on my job and then when I’m home I can focus 100% with my family.”

“Wow” to “Are you crazy: The varied reactions

Kaur revealed in her interview that when people come to know about her commute routine, they are usually amazed or shocked. While some react by expressing their wonder, others often remark in disbelief, “Are you crazy!”

“It is exhausting to wake up every day at 4:00 am. The moment I reach home, I get to see my kids. All that exhaustion is just gone. It’s just wonderful,” Kaur told the outlet. She plans to continue her unusual commute to work for the "foreseeable future.”