Flight attendant turns pig farmer after quitting job, earns over 22 lakh in 2 months

A 27-year-old former flight attendant from China, Yang Yanxi, transitioned from aviation to agriculture, earning approximately ₹22.8 lakh (200,000 yuan) in just two months., reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The flight attendant shares her farming experiences on a popular video platform.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Born into a rural family in Heilongjiang province, Yang pursued higher education before working as a flight attendant in Shanghai for five years. Amid challenging periods, her monthly salary dwindled to around ₹32,000 (2,800 yuan).

While residing in Shanghai, Yang often sought financial assistance from her parents to purchase luxury items. She later discovered that her parents had curtailed their own expenses and incurred debts to support her lifestyle. In October 2022, upon learning of her mother’s undisclosed medical procedures, Yang decided to resign and return home, expressing remorse: “My parents always told me good news but hid the bad. Now I wanted to be with them and did not want to be so far from home.”

By April 2023, Yang had taken over a relative’s pig farm, sharing her farming experiences on a popular video platform, amassing nearly 1.2 million followers. Her videos depict her preparing pig feed, tending to the animals, and maintaining the farm, occasionally wearing elegant dresses during her interactions. Despite the physical demands, she remains resolute, stating, "I work so hard at the pig farm that my back and waist ache every day. After a full day, I smell stinky.”

Comeback

On January 6, Yang injured her left foot with an ice pick while fishing on a frozen lake. Maintaining a positive outlook, she reassured her followers and crafted a wooden cane to aid her mobility. Motivated by the desire to enhance her family’s well-being, Yang dedicates herself to her work daily, remarking, "Now, I can stay with my parents. I am very happy and fulfilled.”

Over the past two months, Yang’s ventures in pig farming, livestock sales, and social media management have yielded earnings exceeding ₹22.8 lakh (200,000 yuan). She envisions expanding her farm, opening a specialty store, and establishing a hotel in the future.

Yang’s journey has garnered significant attention on social media, with one user commenting, "Your filial piety is admirable. A brave and smart girl can live well no matter what profession she chooses.”

This narrative aligns with a broader trend in China, where young individuals prioritise personal interests and life quality over conventional career paths, according to SCMP. In January, a Tsinghua University master’s graduate enrolled in a vocational culinary school to explore new avenues during a career hiatus. Similarly, in July, philosophy students in Guangdong province operated a street food stall, engaging customers in intellectual discussions while serving grilled sausages.