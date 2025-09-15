Desi mom’s unfiltered response to daughter’s 50,000 Dyson dryer makes internet laugh: ‘Aur bano ameer’

Luxury products often ignite spirited debates, but it is Indian mothers and their unfiltered reactions that frequently win hearts online. A new viral video captures this perfectly as a woman reveals the cost of her latest purchase to her unsuspecting mother. A desi mother’s priceless remark on an expensive Dyson hair dryer captured hearts online.(Instagram/awwwnchal)

(Also read: ‘Indian parents would sell their home': Viral prank about stranded daughters in London sparks disbelief)

The viral clip

In the video, shared on Instagram by Aanchal Agrawal, the daughter is seen unboxing a Dyson hair dryer with visible excitement. Her mother watches on with curiosity, asking casually, “Kitne ka hai hair dryer” which translates to “How much is this hair dryer?”

When Agrawal responds, “ ₹50,000”, her mother’s face instantly changes. In disbelief, she remarks, “Itne toh baal nahi hai sir pe jitne ka sukhane ka ye dryer liya hai” which translates to “There isn’t much hair on your head for which you need such an expensive dryer to dry.”

Overlaying the clip is the humorous text: “Desi mom review of Dyson”. The clip was shared with a cheeky caption that read: “Aur bano ameer,” adding another layer of wit to the moment.

Take a look here at the clip:

Online reactions

The clip quickly went viral and drew a many comments. One user wrote, “Mothers always keep us grounded no matter how fancy the product is.” Another commented, “She spoke what we were all thinking, fifty thousand for a hair dryer is madness.”

Others joined in with playful takes. A viewer remarked, “I am convinced Indian mums should be the official product reviewers on social media.” Another quipped, “Best return on investment is your mum’s reaction, not the dryer.” A user jokingly said, “For fifty thousand, this dryer should at least cook dinner as well.”

Adding to the wave of laughter, someone wrote, “Every time I buy something expensive, I hear my mum’s voice just like this.” Another said, “This is why I show my purchases to friends, not family.”