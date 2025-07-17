‘Indian parents would sell their home': Viral prank about stranded daughters in London sparks disbelief

A viral street interview has sparked outrage and disbelief among desi social media users, all thanks to two parents who refused to send money to their daughters when they claimed they were “stuck” in London. One woman asks for £300, the other for £500 from their parents but both are met with flat refusals even after they faked emergencies.(Instagram/omermajidshorts)

In the clip, a man approaches two young women and offers them a challenge: call their parents and ask for money, whoever can get the most money wins. One woman asks for £300, the other for £500 but both are met with flat refusals even after they faked emergencies. Their parents simply told them to “figure it out” on their own. While one woman's mother said that she will charge £150 interest, another's father bluntly refused to pay. "This is not my problem, this is not a charity," he said.

Watch the video here:

While the video didn’t stir much reaction globally, it lit a fire under the desi internet, where users were shocked by the cold responses. Many couldn’t believe how casually the parents dismissed their daughters’ pleas, even if the scenario was fake.

Indian users insisted that their own parents would have gone to extreme lengths if they thought their kids were in trouble overseas. "Asian parents would bring the money to London themselves if you use the word 'stuck'," said one of them.

"Indian parents can be quite stingy, but if their kids were 'stuck in a foreign country,' the entire family would sell their ancestral property and lands if they had to, to get the kids back home safe," added another.

"Indian parents would sell themselves and their home when told their kids are in danger," remarked a third user, while a fourth said: "My parents would send me 3x of what I ask for if I am stuck in a situation like that."

Many even shared their own stories of reaching out to not just parents but siblings for money during emergencies and getting the help within minutes, without any questions asked.