Dharmendra shares video of artist drawing a scene from Sholay featuring him and Amitabh Bachchan

Published on Jan 22, 2023 06:26 PM IST

Dharmendra posted the video of an artist drawing a scene from Sholay featuring him and Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.

The image shows the artist drawing a scene from Sholay featuring Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan.(Twitter/@aapkadharam)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan’s characters from the iconic film Sholay have a special place in people’s hearts. From recreating scenes featuring the duo to sharing their dialogues, there are various videos related to the movie. Just like this clip that shows an artist drawing a scene from the iconic film featuring the two actors. The video has stunned many, including Dharmendra who also shared it on Twitter.

“Love you and salute to your pencil. A sincere friendship will always be remembered,” he tweeted while posting the video. The clip shows an artist drawing a sketch using pencil.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 25,000 views. Additionally, the post has received close to 2,200 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Wow,” wrote a Twitter user. “Lovely,” commented another. “This picture is iconic,” posted a third. Many shared their reactions using heart emoticons. What are your thoughts on the video?

dharmendra amitabh bachchan viral video twitter + 2 more
