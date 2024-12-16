Diabetic man soils his pants at Bryan Adams concert, tags Deepinder Goyal over lack of toilets: ‘I’m not ashamed’

A diabetes patient with incontinence issues soiled his pants during the Bryan Adams concert in Mumbai due to lack of adequate washroom facilities. Sheldon Aranjo took the concert organisers to task over their failure to provide enough toilets for a crowd of over 1,000 people. In an open letter addressed to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and EVA Global Events, Aranjo said he urinated his pants because only 3 toilets were provided for over 1,000 attendees at the venue. Sheldon Aranjo slammed concert organisers for lack of washroom facilities at the venue

“I paid to pee in my pants”

Aranjo, a media and entertainment professional with over 20 years of experience, highlighted the lack of washroom facilities in a LinkedIn post. He shared a picture of his soiled pants as proof, saying that he had nothing to be ashamed of as he was a diabetes patient with incontinence issues.

“I PAID to PEE (in my pants) at the Bryan Adams concert,” he wrote on LinkedIn, tagging Deepinder Goyal and EVA Global Events in his post.

The Bryan Adams India tour was promoted by Zomato, with tickets available on the Zomato Live platform. The Canadian singer performed in Mumbai on Friday, December 13.

However, the concert took an unpleasant turn for Aranjo, who could not find an empty washroom to relieve himself. He shared distressing details of the incident in his LinkedIn post alongside a picture of his soiled pants.

“I am NOT ashamed to say that I am a diabetic with continence issues. You guys should be ashamed for providing ~3 loos / 1000 people,” he said.

Here’s what happened

According to Aranjo, he tried using the loos at the venue, only to find a long line of people already waiting there. “I knew I would NEVER be able to hold that long. So I was advised to go to the other end of the pavilion!” he revealed on LinkedIn.

However, rushing to the other end of the pavilion proved futile, because once there, Aranjo was told he could not use the washrooms as he only had a Gold ticket.

With no other option in sight, the Mumbai man made a beeline for the nearest trees, dodging security guards along the way. “Finally, I managed to empty and ‘release’ the pressure (but not before soiling my pants!) - pls see pic as proof,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Aranjo tagged Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in his post, saying the organisers should be ashamed of providing such a small number of toilets for such a large crowd.

He added that he overheard other concert-goers also complaining about the mismanagement at the venue. Among other things, they complained about long queues at the washrooms, the unnecessary hassle of loading cash onto the invite and the food stalls at the venue.

“Please get your sh*t together before bringing down international artists and charging us money to be treated to your learning curve. It seems, you guys are in a hurry to launch event companies and flip them,” Sheldon Aranjo said.