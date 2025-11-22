Did Divija Bhasin’s X profile get suspended? Influencer behind ‘Proud R movement’ reacts to viral screenshot

Therapist and content creator Divija Bhasin, who sparked a major debate on social media with her views on misogynistic slurs, has reacted to a screenshot claiming her X account has been suspended. Divija Bhasin reshared a screenshot that purportedly shows a notification for a suspended X profile. (Instagram/@DivijaBhasin)

The image, which is going viral on Reddit and X, shows “Account suspended. X suspends accounts that violate the Rules,” written on it. An X user posted the screenshot with a caption that reads, “GOOD MORNING; WORLD IS HEALING.”

Resharing the post, Bhasin, from her official X account, tweeted, “A very good morning indeed.” Her X profile is working and doesn’t show suspended. However, it is unclear if it was suspended at any time.

What is “Proud R movement”?

Divija Bhasin sparked an intense discussion on social media about misogynistic Hindi slur “rai”**” , which she says many of her female followers are being called not just by strangers but also family members.

She started a conversation around it to dis-empower the word. In fact, a hashtag on her Instagram bio also reads, “#ProudRa***.”

Who is Divija Bhasin?

According to her LinkedIn bio, she completed her MA in clinical psychology at Amity University and holds another degree from the University of Bath. She has been creating content on social media since 2020.

At the time of writing this article, she had over 19,000 followers on X and 524,000 followers on Instagram.