Thu, Aug 28, 2025
Did Elon Musk pose for a selfie with a Bengaluru CEO? LinkedIn post highlights 'real danger' of AI

ByTrisha Sengupta
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 11:28 am IST

A Bengaluru CEO’s ‘Elon Musk selfie’ post about fake news in the age of AI has struck a chord with people.

Misinformation has emerged as a serious issue in the 21st century, further fueled by the rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI). A Bengaluru founder and CEO highlighted that point in his latest post by sharing a ‘selfie’ with Elon Musk and a “quote” from the billionaire. Deepak Kanakaraju’s LinkedIn post drove home the point in a witty way about how AI tools make it easy for anyone to create fake images and news.

A Bengaluru CEO shared a LinkedIn post mentioning Elon Musk, which has gone viral. (REUTERS)

“Just had a casual meeting with Elon,” Kanakaraju wrote on LinkedIn. In the following lines, he shared, “He said: The real danger of AI isn’t robots taking jobs… it’s how easily fake news will spread. Imagine someone posting a random photo with me and pretending I said something profound."

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “This is the scary truth. With every AI upgrade, it is getting more sophisticated. It feels that now we will know the news before it actually happens.” Another added, “AI’s biggest risk might be misinformation, not job loss. Truth and trust are more crucial than ever.”

A third remarked, “Absolutely true! In India, we already see how quickly WhatsApp forwards and fake news spreads. With AI, the speed and scale will be 100x more. The real challenge is not just technology but teaching people how to verify before believing and sharing.” A fourth wrote, “Wow, that really puts it in perspective! The misinformation risk with AI is massive; fact-checking has never been more important.”

Who is Deepak Kanakaraju?

According to his LinkedIn bio, Deepak Kanakaraju completed his engineering studies in 2008 at Anna University, Chennai. In the same year, he founded his own business, which ran for over four years.

Following this, he joined the corporate world and worked in various roles. In 2021 and 2024, he launched his own companies, which are still in operation. He is also the CEO of one of the startups.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Follow Us On