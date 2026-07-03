Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just donate $26m to charities? All we know amid ‘already married’ reports

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are contributing $26 million to various charities ahead of their anticipated wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York this weekend, as a representative for the couple told The Guardian.

Ahead of their wedding, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are contributing $26 million to various charities, including those in Nashville, Kansas City, and New York.(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (AFP)

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The 20 charities selected include organizations that hold significant meaning for the couple, such as those in Nashville (where Swift began her music career), Kansas City (the home of Kelce's NFL team, the Chiefs), and New York City, where their wedding is said to occur.

Although the announcement does not directly reference the wedding, the donations align with a philanthropic trend that Swift is known for. At the conclusion of the Eras Tour, she provided her crew with six-figure bonuses and personalized letters.

“This week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift donated $26 million to charities across the United States. They include the following: City Harvest, New York City; Food Bank For NYC; New York Cares; Los Angeles Regional Food Bank; Harvesters – The Community Food Network, Kansas City, MO," the release said.

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{{^usCountry}} The list of causes encompasses: "The Store, Nashville, TN; Helping Harvest, Reading, PA; Rhode Island Community Food Bank; Feeding America; ASPCA; Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library; Grammy In The Schools; Education Through Music, New York, NY; Answer The Call, New York, NY; and Musical Mentors, New York, NY." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The list of causes encompasses: "The Store, Nashville, TN; Helping Harvest, Reading, PA; Rhode Island Community Food Bank; Feeding America; ASPCA; Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library; Grammy In The Schools; Education Through Music, New York, NY; Answer The Call, New York, NY; and Musical Mentors, New York, NY." {{/usCountry}}

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding rumors: Are they already married?

According to a report from the New York Post's Page Six on Thursday, Swift and Kelce have tied the knot, as confirmed by several unnamed sources. This news comes as preparations are underway for a anticipated celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York.

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The couple, both aged 36, reportedly exchanged their vows in the presence of a "small group of loved ones," as stated by the media outlet. While the report did not specify the exact time or location of the wedding, it did mention that Swift's private jet had recently been in Nashville, the city where she began her career.

As workers hurried to get Madison Square Garden ready on Thursday for what was anticipated to be an extravagant celebration for the superstars, the duo expressed their support for New York: The singer's publicity team announced on Thursday that Kelce and Swift had contributed $26 million to various charities in the city and beyond this week.

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Neither has publicly addressed their plans, but multiple media sources have reported that Swift and Kelce hosted a 100-person event at the sports venue on Thursday, which will be succeeded by a larger celebration for 1,000 attendees on Friday.