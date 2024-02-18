 Diner leaves $10,000 tip at a restaurant, reveals heartening reason behind act | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Diner leaves $10,000 tip at a Michigan restaurant, reveals heartening reason behind act

Diner leaves $10,000 tip at a Michigan restaurant, reveals heartening reason behind act

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 18, 2024 04:02 PM IST

The restaurant shared a pic of the bill, including the tip that the customer paid to the staff with the caption, “I’m crying, you’re crying, we’re all crying.”

A diner at a Michigan restaurant left the staff in awe with his extraordinary gesture. The customer, named Mark, left a tip of $10,000 (approx 8 lakh) on a $32.43 (approx 2,000) bill. This amount exceeded the tips the staff at the restaurant usually receives, ranging from 15% to 25%.

United States: The picture shows the bill and the tip given by the diner at a restaurant in Michigan. (Instagram/@masonjarcafe_)
United States: The picture shows the bill and the tip given by the diner at a restaurant in Michigan. (Instagram/@masonjarcafe_)

“Typically, we’ll see every now and then $100 (tips), but not ever anything of this gratitude or magnitude,” manager Tim Sweeney told The Hill. To ensure there wasn’t a mistake, Sweeney returned to the customer to confirm the tip. She added, “I had a conversation with him. He wants to process.”

Mark even gave a reason why he gave a five-figure tip. Waitress Paige Mulick revealed that Mark explained it was in memory of a friend who had recently passed away, and he was in town for the funeral.

According to The Hill, the tip was split nine ways among the staff, each taking over $1,100 (approx 91,000) each. Mulick, who recently graduated from Western Michigan University, shared her plans to put her share towards student loans. “(I’ll) lower that interest every bit I can. So many incredible women working that day, so many hard-working mothers… just who really deserves this,” she further told the outlet.

She added, “Every dollar counts for a job like this. We work hard. We know that some days you’re going to make more and some days you’re going to make less. That’s just part of how it goes. But we hustle hard, and I think that a lot of people really deserve this.

When asked how long it takes for a restaurant to make $10,000 in tips, she said, “Many, many, many months.”

The restaurant shared about the generous act on their Instagram page and wrote, “I’m crying, you’re crying, we’re all crying.” Alongside, they shared a picture of the bill.

The restaurant further expressed gratitude towards Mark and wrote, “In a time where so much is happening, we wanted to share and thank the person who did this life-changing act. Things can feel really heavy sometimes, but this was such an amazing act to have seen first-hand in our restaurant.”

Take a look at the entire Instagram post here:

The post, since being shared on February 6, has accumulated numerous likes. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“Wow,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Hard work pays off.”

“Hell, I’m crying! That’s amazing,” expressed a third.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

