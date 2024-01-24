close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Diners pay over 20 lakh in tips at Salt Bae's Dubai restaurant, netizens baffled

Diners pay over 20 lakh in tips at Salt Bae's Dubai restaurant, netizens baffled

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 24, 2024 05:27 PM IST

Many people were surprised to see the hefty amount that the customer's paid at the Dubai restaurant. Several shared their reactions in comments.

After having a hearty meal, diners at Salt Bae's restaurant in Dubai paid more than 20 lakh in tips. What's more, their entire bill total was over 90 lakh. Yes, you read that right. Salt Bae took to Instagram to share the image of the bill, and it left many people baffled.

Snapshot of the bill shared by Salt Bae. (Instagram/@nusr_et)
Snapshot of the bill shared by Salt Bae. (Instagram/@nusr_et)

"Money comes, money goes," wrote Salt Bae in the caption of the post. The bill shows that diners paid approximately 3,75,000 for food, more than 65 lakh on alcoholic beverages, and over 20 lakh in tips.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

After the chef shared the image of the bill, many people were shocked to see the hefty tips that customers paid. (Also Read: Man tips over 1,00,000 to pregnant waitress. Old video viral again)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it gained more than two lakh likes. Several people also flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Check out what people said about it:

An individual wrote, "Why 90,000 on tips? Stupid culture let their employer pay them from such huge profit of these bills."

A second said, "Um the tips?"

A third added, "I'm addicted to tips. You split the tip and get paid in one day."

"Nothing more tone-deaf than this kind of post. Anyone with common sense should immediately boycott all his restaurants. Not that the culinary experience offered at them was worth the detour to begin with. Shameful," commented a fourth.

A fifth said, "Most overpriced and overrated restaurant for people with no taste."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On