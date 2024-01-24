Diners pay over 20 lakh in tips at Salt Bae's Dubai restaurant, netizens baffled

After having a hearty meal, diners at Salt Bae's restaurant in Dubai paid more than ₹20 lakh in tips. What's more, their entire bill total was over 90 lakh. Yes, you read that right. Salt Bae took to Instagram to share the image of the bill, and it left many people baffled. Snapshot of the bill shared by Salt Bae. (Instagram/@nusr_et)

"Money comes, money goes," wrote Salt Bae in the caption of the post. The bill shows that diners paid approximately ₹3,75,000 for food, more than ₹65 lakh on alcoholic beverages, and over 20 lakh in tips.

After the chef shared the image of the bill, many people were shocked to see the hefty tips that customers paid. (Also Read: Man tips over ₹1,00,000 to pregnant waitress. Old video viral again)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it gained more than two lakh likes. Several people also flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Check out what people said about it:

An individual wrote, "Why 90,000 on tips? Stupid culture let their employer pay them from such huge profit of these bills."

A second said, "Um the tips?"

A third added, "I'm addicted to tips. You split the tip and get paid in one day."

"Nothing more tone-deaf than this kind of post. Anyone with common sense should immediately boycott all his restaurants. Not that the culinary experience offered at them was worth the detour to begin with. Shameful," commented a fourth.

A fifth said, "Most overpriced and overrated restaurant for people with no taste."