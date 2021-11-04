Emotional to funny: Here’s how Twitter is celebrating Diwali

Today, people across the world are celebrating Diwali – the festival of lights. Various social media platforms are also filled with different posts about the day, especially Twitter. While some are sharing posts about how they are celebrating the day, others are sharing tweets to wish their near and dear ones. Amid these, a few are also taking the opportunity to post various kinds of memes. Brands and police departments too have joined in to share their Diwali tweets.

Zomato shared a very emotional post on this day. They shared a post for those who have lost their loved ones due to the pandemic.

Mumbai Police took the opportunity to post an advisory:

This Diwali, maintain safe distance..from virus & while bursting crackers.#SafeDistanceDiwali pic.twitter.com/EtLoRVRCnQ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 4, 2021

United Nations too shared a post on this special day:

🪔 शुभ #दिवाली!



During #Diwali, the festival of lights - celebrated in India & by followers of many faiths across the world - clay lamps are lit to signify the victory of good over evil. pic.twitter.com/1QBc5ngLHh — United Nations (@UN) November 4, 2021

Take a look at what some others posted:

Need this tag on soan papdi boxes too. pic.twitter.com/iEtnbpFdpG — Aman 👾 (@iamboyaman) October 26, 2021

With the light of beautiful diyas and the holy chants, may happiness and prosperity fill your life forever! Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Diwali!✨❤#HappyDiwali #दिवाली pic.twitter.com/rv0FSdKQ3p — Deepak🐺 (@4EverTillEnd_1) November 4, 2021

