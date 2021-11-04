Home / Trending / Emotional to funny: Here’s how Twitter is celebrating Diwali
trending

Emotional to funny: Here’s how Twitter is celebrating Diwali

Diwali 2021: From Zomato to Mumbai Police, everyone has joined in to share special wishes.
Diwali 2021: UN took to Twitter to share the image.(Twitter/@UN)
Diwali 2021: UN took to Twitter to share the image.(Twitter/@UN)
Updated on Nov 04, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta

Today, people across the world are celebrating Diwali – the festival of lights. Various social media platforms are also filled with different posts about the day, especially Twitter. While some are sharing posts about how they are celebrating the day, others are sharing tweets to wish their near and dear ones. Amid these, a few are also taking the opportunity to post various kinds of memes. Brands and police departments too have joined in to share their Diwali tweets.

Zomato shared a very emotional post on this day. They shared a post for those who have lost their loved ones due to the pandemic.

Mumbai Police took the opportunity to post an advisory:

United Nations too shared a post on this special day:

Take a look at what some others posted:

What are you tweeting on Diwali 2021?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
diwali 2021 twitter
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out