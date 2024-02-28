DJ Khaled makes security guards carry him to keep sneakers clean, faces backlash. Watch

DJ Khaled is facing backlash from people online after a video shows his security personnel carrying him around so that he could keep his shoes clean. The incident took place before the American DJ and record producer was supposed to perform at a Miami Beach. Security guards carry DJ Khaled to stage on the Miami Beach.(Instagram/@djkhaled)

The video was posted on Instagram by DJ Khaled himself. In the caption he wrote, "When I say 2 you say DRAKES, 2 DRAKES! New album in the works ! @wethebest." The video opens to show Khaled calling for help while coming out of a car to avoid the sand from dirtying his Air Jordans.

In the video, two security guards can be seen rushing over to pick up DJ Khaled and carry him to a truck nearby. The video continues to show the security guards carrying him to the stage, where he performs for the crowd on the beach.

The video was posted two days ago and has accumulated over 2 million views since being shared. Several people have posted comments on the video criticising DJ Khaled and sharing their displeasure over the incident.

"Them security guards were struggling," *wrote an Instagram user.

A second user posted, "Guards don’t get paid enough for that."

"Bob Marley would have just walked to the stage barefoot. LOL," commented a third.

"How about wearing some sandals and putting on the Jordans before walking onstage?" shared a fourth.

"Bro, take off your shoes. This is silly!" added a fifth.

"Was that necessary, that looked very stupid to me, rich people," reacted another Instagram user.