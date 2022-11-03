D-low shows what 15 years of beatboxing practice sounds like. Watch viral video

A video of a professional beatboxer showing 15 years of beatboxing progression is doing the rounds on social media and is astounding listeners far and beyond. In it, one can see how the man is using his mouth, tongue and surrounding muscle groups to create mind-boggling beats. The video is such that you will end up listening to it on a loop.

The video, which was posted without any caption, is credited to artist Dan Lowes, also known as D-low. The video that opens with a text insert "15 years of pro beatboxing" shows D-low standing in front of the mirror and showing the incremental yet mind-blowing 15-year progression from day one. Although his beatboxing is amateurish in the beginning, it completely blows away one's mind as the video nears its end.

Watch the viral video that shows D-low's amazing beatboxing below:

The video was shared on October 18 and has since amassed more than five million views. The share has also invited several comments from netizens.

"Idk what's more impressive the beat boxing or how steady his hand is while filming," posted an individual. "When I heard day 1 I already knew it was gonna be lit," wrote another. "That's actually insane!!!" commented a third.

