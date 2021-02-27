Do you know what a baby rhino sounds like? This video can help

"Ever wondered what a baby rhino sounds like? Turn up your volume, because you may be surprised!" That's how this Instagram post shared on Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s official profile begins. And paying heed to the caption and turning up the volume didn't disappoint. Chances are you'll also find the little noises made by Apollo the baby rhino adorable just as they have delighted others on Instagram.

The post details further that Apollo couldn't wait to be fed and made sure his keepers knew exactly how he felt.

"Apollo knows he gets his milk like clockwork, but that doesn’t stop him from putting on quite a plaintive show while the keepers prepare his bottles," details the post.

Apollo will turn two this month. "While he’s very much a baby in the grand scheme of rhinos (this is a species who can live upwards of 50 years, after all), Apollo has developed a bit of a swagger, perhaps aware that he rules the roost at our Kaluku Field HQ," says the caption further.

Meet Apollo in the video below. He's sure to win your heart.

Within 15 hours of being shared, the video has collected over 33,000 likes and several comments.

"Oh my gosh, that is the sweetest sound," wrote an Instagram user. "This makes my heart explode," shared another. "What a sweet baby," wrote a third.

What do you think about Apollo and the little noises he makes?

