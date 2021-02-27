IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Do you know what a baby rhino sounds like? This video can help
The image shows the baby rhino named Apollo.(Instagram/@sheldricktrust)
The image shows the baby rhino named Apollo.(Instagram/@sheldricktrust)
trending

Do you know what a baby rhino sounds like? This video can help

"Oh my gosh, that is the sweetest sound," wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:11 PM IST

"Ever wondered what a baby rhino sounds like? Turn up your volume, because you may be surprised!" That's how this Instagram post shared on Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s official profile begins. And paying heed to the caption and turning up the volume didn't disappoint. Chances are you'll also find the little noises made by Apollo the baby rhino adorable just as they have delighted others on Instagram.

The post details further that Apollo couldn't wait to be fed and made sure his keepers knew exactly how he felt.

"Apollo knows he gets his milk like clockwork, but that doesn’t stop him from putting on quite a plaintive show while the keepers prepare his bottles," details the post.

Apollo will turn two this month. "While he’s very much a baby in the grand scheme of rhinos (this is a species who can live upwards of 50 years, after all), Apollo has developed a bit of a swagger, perhaps aware that he rules the roost at our Kaluku Field HQ," says the caption further.

Meet Apollo in the video below. He's sure to win your heart.

Within 15 hours of being shared, the video has collected over 33,000 likes and several comments.

"Oh my gosh, that is the sweetest sound," wrote an Instagram user. "This makes my heart explode," shared another. "What a sweet baby," wrote a third.

What do you think about Apollo and the little noises he makes?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram video

Related Stories

The image shows gorilla mother-son duo named Calaya and Moke.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
The image shows gorilla mother-son duo named Calaya and Moke.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
trending

‘That is what gorilla laughter sounds like’: Zoo posts clip of animals wrestling

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:40 PM IST
The adorable video has now won people over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the baby rhino named Apollo.(Instagram/@sheldricktrust)
The image shows the baby rhino named Apollo.(Instagram/@sheldricktrust)
trending

Do you know what a baby rhino sounds like? This video can help

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:11 PM IST
"Oh my gosh, that is the sweetest sound," wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Arpita Roy, an yoga instructor.(Instagram/@royarpita_yoga)
The image shows Arpita Roy, an yoga instructor.(Instagram/@royarpita_yoga)
trending

Woman who lost her legs in accident is inspiring people one yoga video at a time

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Arpita Roy lost both her legs in an accident in her 20s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the sniffer dog named Spike.(Nashik Police)
The image shows the sniffer dog named Spike.(Nashik Police)
trending

Sniffer dog in Nashik Police’s bomb detection squad gets special farewell. Watch

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Spike, a sniffer dog, was a part of bomb detection and disposal squad of Nashik City Police Force for 11 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cats are seen after being rescued from abandoned houses in Bangkok, Thailand.(REUTERS)
Cats are seen after being rescued from abandoned houses in Bangkok, Thailand.(REUTERS)
trending

Animal activists rescue more than 300 abandoned cats from 2 houses in Bangkok

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:14 PM IST
After being given checkups by vets, the cats will be sent to an animal shelter in the northern town of Chiang Mai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Animal rights activist Amandine Sanvisens of Paris Animaux Zoopolis said the bird market closure is long over due (representational image).(Unsplash)
Animal rights activist Amandine Sanvisens of Paris Animaux Zoopolis said the bird market closure is long over due (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

‘Inappropriate for this day and age’: Paris to close its historic bird market

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Dating from 1808, the bird market is expected to close when the city completes renovation of the flower market hall, with historical cast-iron awnings, on the same spot in 2023-25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cat with her baby.(Reddit/@weedwelltm)
The image shows the cat with her baby.(Reddit/@weedwelltm)
trending

Newborn kittens snuggle to cat mom, super sweet video will warm your heart

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:57 AM IST
People shared love-filled comments to react to the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk attends a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. on January 19, 2020.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk attends a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. on January 19, 2020.(REUTERS)
trending

Elon Musk’s reply to a Mars-related tweet has left people in splits

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Elon Musk's reply to the Mars-related tweet has prompted people to share various responses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Casper Home Trust received the award for their contribution towards animal welfare (representational image).(Unsplash)
Casper Home Trust received the award for their contribution towards animal welfare (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

Agra shelter gets international award for contribution towards animal welfare

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:52 AM IST
The organization has been awarded the prestigious 'The Shining Compassion World Award awarded by The Supreme Master Ching Hai International Association' for working extraordinarily during the COVID-19 lockdown in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is taken from the video shared on NASA's official Instagram profile for Hubble Telescope.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
The image is taken from the video shared on NASA's official Instagram profile for Hubble Telescope.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

Hubble spots comet that found ‘temporary parking place’ near Jupiter. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:00 AM IST
“Fantastic,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google shared this image on Instagram along with two more.(Instagram/@googleindia)
Google shared this image on Instagram along with two more.(Instagram/@googleindia)
trending

Google shares Dos and Don’ts to follow until everyone gets vaccinated

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:40 AM IST
“Even after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, continue to wear a mask and maintain distance until everyone is vaccinated,” Google wrote while sharing the images.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wax statues of Audrey Hepburn and Michael Strahan occupy one of the tables at Peter Luger Steakhouse.(AP)
Wax statues of Audrey Hepburn and Michael Strahan occupy one of the tables at Peter Luger Steakhouse.(AP)
trending

People dine with Audrey Hepburn and Jon Hamm wax figures at New York restaurant

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Brooklyn's famed Peter Luger Steak House has teamed with Madame Tussauds to have celebrity wax figures mingle with patrons, promoting the easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions on indoor dining in New York City.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Brandy, a brown tabby cat, which was reunited with her owner, Charles, after she went astray for 15 years.(AP)
The image shows Brandy, a brown tabby cat, which was reunited with her owner, Charles, after she went astray for 15 years.(AP)
trending

Cat missing for 15 years reunites with its human. Here's their story

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:32 AM IST
The cat Brandy was found Sunday in Palmdale, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) from where her human Charles lives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anand Mahindra's tweet prompted people to share all sorts of replies.(HT Photo)
Anand Mahindra's tweet prompted people to share all sorts of replies.(HT Photo)
trending

Anand Mahindra shares jugaad pic, tweets it ‘doesn’t deserve any applause’

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Anand Mahindra took to his personal Twitter profile to share the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the food delivery driver in question, Riley Elliott.(Screengrab)
The image shows the food delivery driver in question, Riley Elliott.(Screengrab)
trending

People come together to help delivery driver whose tearful video went viral

By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:01 PM IST
“Something needs to be done about this,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing the delivery driver's video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet Singh's video has prompted people to share various responses.(Instagram/@rakulpreet)
Rakul Preet Singh's video has prompted people to share various responses.(Instagram/@rakulpreet)
trending

Rakul Preet Singh joins the ‘pawri’ with a yoga video

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:21 PM IST
“Haha, you nailed it,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac