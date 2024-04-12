Doctor shares 5 points on ‘plight of medical students’ in AIIMS Madurai, says ‘institution is not a big thing anymore’

A doctor took to X to shed light on the challenges faced by medical students at AIIMS Madurai. In his poignant account, Dr Dhruv Chauhan expressed that the reputation of AIIMS doesn’t match the current reality of the institution. He further added that condition of the students is the result of “opening so many medical colleges without any basic facilities”. Dr Dhruv Chauhan expressed that the reputation that AIIMS built over the years doesn’t match the current reality of the institution. The image shows an empty ward (centre) and library with no books except for the first year students (right) in AIIMS Madurai. (X/@DrDhruvchauhan)

“‘AIIMS, the institution name, sounds like a big thing, no? But not anymore!” wrote Chauhan on X.

He also claimed that the medical students went to their director with a request to shift them.

Chauhan further shared the alleged conditions of the students in AIIMS Madurai. According to the post, the wards lack patients for clinical examination, students are not permitted to visit the OPD and OT, five students are forced to share a single room, and there is a crunch of books in the library.

When the students complained to the administration, they were asked why they joined AIIMS Madurai in the first place.

Take a look at the post shared by the doctor below:

“Empty wards in a top institution like AIIMS Madurai. What kind of doctors do you expect will come without patient interaction?” he wrote while sharing a video of an empty ward.

He also shared a video showing the condition of the library in the institution with the caption, “AIIMS Madurai Library, even local street libraries have more books than this. Here, they don’t have anything for 2nd and 3rd year MBBS students!”

The posts, since being shared on April 11, have garnered numerous views and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the posts to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“I joined AIIMS Delhi for my residency, and I confess it does give a boost in my interview and bio, including my X (formerly Twitter) bio. I actually did a walk the talk interview after securing the residency for a news portal. Then, after joining, I realised it was just another medical college with a name tag. Now I realise your success as a doctor depends on ‘street smartness’ rather than where you have passed out from,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “This is terrible! Sad state of affairs!”



“This isn’t the story of just AIIMS Madurai, but every new medical college in India. Faculty crunch (Even reputed colleges have a crunch). Lack of Infrastructure. Lack of Equipment. Non-functional IPDs. This is what happens when quantity is prioritized over quality,” wrote a third.