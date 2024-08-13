 Doctors find uterus, ovary inside dad-of-two who went for a hernia operation in UP | Trending - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Doctors find uterus, ovary inside dad-of-two who went for a hernia operation in UP

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 13, 2024 06:53 AM IST

During an initial ultrasound, doctors spotted flesh touching the internal organs of the UP man. It later turned out to be a uterus and an ovary.

Doctors operating a dad-of-two’s hernia in Gorakhpur were left surprised after they found female reproductive organs inside his body. The man reportedly went to seek medical treatment after complaining of severe stomach pain.

Doctors found the presence of an underdeveloped uterus and an ovary while operating on the UP man. (Pexels/cottonbro studio, Unsplash/National Cancer Institute)
Doctors found the presence of an underdeveloped uterus and an ovary while operating on the UP man. (Pexels/cottonbro studio, Unsplash/National Cancer Institute)

According to India Today, the man is 46-year-old Rajgir Mistri, a father to two children. A few days ago, Mistri went to the doctor after he suffered from stomach pain. With ultrasound, it was discovered that there was a mass in his body that was coming in contact with his internal organs, leading to a hernia.

Mistri then went to a free-hernia check-up camp to get treated, where Dr Narendra Dev, a professor at BRD Medical College, said that his reports showed he had a hernia.

What did the doctors find?

Dr Dev later scheduled Mistri for surgery to treat him. However, during the operation, it was discovered that the mass that caused the hernia was, in fact, an underdeveloped uterus. The doctors also found an ovary adjacent to it.

The doctor told the outlet that Mistri doesn’t have any female-like features as the presence of female genitalia is a birth deformity in his body. The patient is healthy after the operation and recovering well.

News / Trending / Doctors find uterus, ovary inside dad-of-two who went for a hernia operation in UP
