Doctors remove 16-inch lauki from man’s rectum after 2-hour operation in Madhya Pradesh

Over the years, the extraction of objects from bodily orifices has become increasingly common among doctors worldwide. Nonetheless, the tales of foreign object removal still come as a surprise or shock. A man in Madhya Pradesh recently made headlines for the same reason after the doctors reportedly removed a bottle gourd (lauki) from his rectum. Doctors are uncertain about how the lauki ended up in the man's rectum. (HT PHOTO)

According to the Times of India (TOI), the 60-year-old farmer came to the doctors with a complaint about a severe stomachache. The medical professionals performed an X-ray, which revealed the presence of the bottle gourd in his rectum. It is, however, unclear how the vegetable ended up in his rectum. Also, the man didn't provide any clarification.

The man was immediately admitted to the hospital, and the doctors were able to remove the object after two hours of complex surgery. The team that conducted the operation included Dr Manoj Chaudhary, Dr Nandkishore Jatav, Dr Ashish Shukla, and Dr Sanjay Maurya. They performed the surgery after the initial examination. Following the procedure, the doctors declared that the man was out of danger and recovering.

Dr Chaudhary told TOI that the reason behind the incident could be related to mental illness, testicular disorder, or an accident. The hospital has launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances.

Similar incident

Earlier in March, a similar incident in Vietnam left people shocked. When a 34-year-old man visited a doctor for severe abdominal cramps, he was presented with a shocking diagnosis. After an ultrasound and an X-ray, the medical professionals found that the reason behind his illness was a live eel… trapped in his belly. The doctors believed that the 30 cm eel entered the man’s body through his anus and then slid through his colon.

"This is a rare case. The rectal area has a lot of faecal fluid and is easily infected with bacteria, but it was performed safely, so the surgery did not have any problems," Dr Pham Manh Hung, Head of the Department of Surgery at Hai Ha District Medical Center, told Doctor's Health & Life newspaper.