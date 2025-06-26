Dog beaten, forced off 17th floor in Mumbai. Disturbing video sparks outrage

A heart wrenching video of a dog’s death has shocked social media users. In the video shared on Instagram, a man is seen beating a dog and ultimately making it jump from a balcony. According to the post, the incident occurred at a Mumbai residential building. A security guard in a Mumbai building beating a dog. (Screengrab (Instagram))

“An elderly community dog was brutally tortured and forced to jump from the 17th floor by a watchman. The poor soul died on the spot,” animal activist Vijay Rangare claimed on Instagram while posting the video.

“An FIR has been registered, and some action has been initiated — but this is not enough. We demand strict punishment for the accused and justice for the voiceless,” he added.

What does the video show?

The video shows a part of a CCTV footage in which a man with a stick beats the dog. The dog, in a desperate attempt to escape, jumps from the balcony where it was being beaten. The footage then shows the dead dog. As the video continues, the few men are seen confronting the security guard and thrashing him.

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “That soul didn't deserve to die like this.” Another posted, “I'm sitting in my office cafeteria and crying. Dear Lord! What has happened to mankind.”

A third remarked, “Please take strict action related to society members as well.” A few others echoed the same sentiment. Just like this individual who commented, “Day by day, the atrocities against animals are rising! Why can’t something be done about this? The society is equally responsible for this! Please hold the secretary responsible too!”

Responding to such comments the activist wrote, “The society was cooperative—they didn’t tell the watchman to harm the dog, only asked him to take the dog down. However, instead of handling it humanely, the watchman harassed the dog for nearly an hour and eventually forced him to jump from the 17th floor.”

A few appreciated the activist for raising his voice, but they also criticised the men in the video for slapping and hitting the security guard.