Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Dog confronts elephant on a quiet road, ends up making a dramatic escape: 'If looks could kill'

Mahipal Singh Chouhan
Jan 07, 2025 04:24 PM IST

A stray dog had a tense yet amusing encounter with an elephant in a viral video.

A fascinating video capturing a stray dog's audacious interaction with a majestic elephant has captured the attention of internet. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by retired Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, the 21-second clip is a rollercoaster of suspense and humour.

A stray dog’s bold encounter with an elephant went viral.(X/@susantananda3)
(Also read: 'Stressed' elephant gores Spanish student to death while she was bathing the tusker in Thailand)

The encounter: Curiosity meets authority

The video opens with an elephant strolling calmly down a road when a stray dog, driven by sheer curiosity, steps into its path. The encounter takes a turn when the elephant, visibly irked by the unexpected interruption, fixes the dog with a piercing glare.

Despite the elephant’s stern expression, the dog remains undeterred, wagging its tail in defiance. The tension peaks as the elephant takes a few deliberate steps forward before abruptly charging at the dog. The startled canine, in a split second, makes a dramatic retreat, ensuring its safety.

Watch the clip here:

Susanta Nanda aptly captioned the video, "If looks could kill! Just look at the elephant’s expression while charging at the dog. OMG," adding a humorous layer to the already engaging clip.

(Also read: Elephant returns kid's shoe that fell into its enclosure: 'Humans should take notes')

Social media bursts into laughter

The video, unsurprisingly, triggered a wave of reactions, with users sharing their amusement and interpretations of the incident. One viewer commented, “That dog has some serious guts! But I’m sure it re-evaluated its life choices after that charge.” Another chimed in, “The elephant’s side-eye could teach a masterclass in how to shut someone down.”

“Who needs action movies when nature gives us this?” joked one netizen, while another remarked, “The dog probably thought it was making a friend. Lesson learned: not all roads lead to friendship!”

Some users couldn’t help but empathise with the canine. “Poor thing! It looked so brave but must’ve been terrified,” wrote a sympathetic commenter. Meanwhile, another exclaimed, “The elephant was like, ‘Not today, buddy!’” One user summed up the moment perfectly, saying, “Classic case of biting off more than you can chew.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
