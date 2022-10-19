Dog drops stuffed toy in front of food bowl to share meal with it. Video is melts hearts

A sweet video involving a dog, its stuffed toy, and a bowl of food has turned into a source of amusement for many on Reddit. The video shows how the cute doggo tried to share its food with its toy.

“You first, Garfield!.. Boink,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The wonderful video captured from inside a room shows the dog outside standing on the house’s deck. A food bowl is seen kept in front of the dog. And, the pooch is seen trying to help its toy friend to have a bite of its meal.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted 12 hours ago and since being shared it has gathered over 250 upvotes. The share has also accumulated several comments from people. Many couldn’t stop commenting on the adorableness of the clip.

“The royal food taster.... just in case,’ joked a Reddit user. “I would get another dog so he could have a friend,” suggested another. “Oh my goodness this is adorable!,” commented a third. “He wants to share his food with his buddy,” posted a fourth. “Best thing I've seen this month,” wrote a fifth.