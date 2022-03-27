Home / Trending / Dog helps visually impaired pooch climb down a flight of stairs. Watch
trending

Dog helps visually impaired pooch climb down a flight of stairs. Watch

This video that was posted on Reddit shows how a dog helps its visually impaired pooch friend so that it can climb down a flight of stairs.
The dog helping its visually impaired friend climb down the stairs.&nbsp;(reddit/@xhqshs)
The dog helping its visually impaired friend climb down the stairs. (reddit/@xhqshs)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 10:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet which keeps resurfacing over and over. And each time they do, they leave people amazed. Just like this video showing a dog helping its visually impaired friend climb down a flight of stairs. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying aww and will fill your heart with a warm feeling.

The video was originally posted on TikTok back in 2020. According to Daily Mail, it shows a dog named Dexter helping its blind friend Ginger down a flight of stairs. The video again created a stir after being re-posted on Reddit. “This dog patiently guiding his blind brother so he can safely go down the stairs,” reads the caption of the video.

We won’t give away everything the video shows, so take a look yourself:

The video has been posted about a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 16,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“So sweet! I have a blind dog too. Please buy and put non-slip strips on the wood stairs (inexpensive) -- made a HUGE difference for both of our dogs - but especially the blind one!” suggested a pet parent. “We don’t deserve dogs,” wrote a Redditor. “That dog and the owners are god sent people with so much patience, empathy and love,” posted a third. “Atta baby. Beautiful to see,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. viral reddit video reddit + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out