Dog helps visually impaired pooch climb down a flight of stairs. Watch

There are certain videos on the Internet which keeps resurfacing over and over. And each time they do, they leave people amazed. Just like this video showing a dog helping its visually impaired friend climb down a flight of stairs. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying aww and will fill your heart with a warm feeling.

The video was originally posted on TikTok back in 2020. According to Daily Mail, it shows a dog named Dexter helping its blind friend Ginger down a flight of stairs. The video again created a stir after being re-posted on Reddit. “This dog patiently guiding his blind brother so he can safely go down the stairs,” reads the caption of the video.

We won’t give away everything the video shows, so take a look yourself:

The video has been posted about a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 16,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“So sweet! I have a blind dog too. Please buy and put non-slip strips on the wood stairs (inexpensive) -- made a HUGE difference for both of our dogs - but especially the blind one!” suggested a pet parent. “We don’t deserve dogs,” wrote a Redditor. “That dog and the owners are god sent people with so much patience, empathy and love,” posted a third. “Atta baby. Beautiful to see,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?