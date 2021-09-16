Home / Trending / Dog jumps into a pile of dried leaves, happy video is cute to watch
The images hows a dog named Stella.(Instagram/@dognamedstella)
The images hows a dog named Stella.(Instagram/@dognamedstella)
trending

Dog jumps into a pile of dried leaves, happy video is cute to watch

“Let’s Goooooo,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 04:16 PM IST

The videos that capture the different antics of dogs are absolutely adorable to watch. Case in point, this video showcasing a dog named Stella meeting a pile of dried leaves. There is a chance that the video will leave you smiling.

The video was shared on the Instagram page called @dognamedstella. “Who’s ready,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show a dog running out of a house to jump into a pile of dried leaves. The clip then goes on to show the pooch doing the same over and over again.

Take a look at the video:

+

The video has gathered more than 9,500 likes since being share. It has also accumulated different comments.

“Let’s Goooooo,” wrote an Instagram user. “Always ready for these videos,” shared another. “Stella's leaf jumps are a far better symbol of fall than pumpkin spice ever was. Yes. I said it,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram pet dog
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.