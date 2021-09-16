Dog jumps into a pile of dried leaves, happy video is cute to watch

The videos that capture the different antics of dogs are absolutely adorable to watch. Case in point, this video showcasing a dog named Stella meeting a pile of dried leaves. There is a chance that the video will leave you smiling.

The video was shared on the Instagram page called @dognamedstella. “Who’s ready,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show a dog running out of a house to jump into a pile of dried leaves. The clip then goes on to show the pooch doing the same over and over again.

Take a look at the video:

The video has gathered more than 9,500 likes since being share. It has also accumulated different comments.

“Let’s Goooooo,” wrote an Instagram user. “Always ready for these videos,” shared another. “Stella's leaf jumps are a far better symbol of fall than pumpkin spice ever was. Yes. I said it,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?