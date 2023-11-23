Dog nonchalantly looks at camera ignoring another pooch fighting with a cat

A video of a dog’s indifferent reaction to a ‘fierce battle’ taking place in front of its eyes was shared on social media. The clip shows the dog staring at the camera, completely ignoring a fight between another pooch and a cat. The image is taken from a video of two dogs and a cat. (Reddit/@Hos_In_Chi_Minh)

“High ground advantage,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a dog and a cat on a couch fighting with each other. However, soon, the camera pans to another pooch sitting at the back on another couch. What has left people chuckling is the second dog’s reaction to the entire situation.

Take a look at this video of the dog with an indifferent reaction:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 2,000 upvotes. The share has also prompted people to post varied responses. While some shared responses imaging the dog's thoughts, others dropped hilarious comments while replying.

What did Reddit users say about this cat and dog video?

“The white one at the back is just like ‘can even get a moment of silence for 1 second in this household huh’,” shared a Reddit user imagining the dog’s thoughts. “You have a fun household, don’t you?” asked another. “You take the high ground or the high ground takes you,” joked a third. “Someone has the upper paw in this scene!” wrote a fourth.