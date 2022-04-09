Dog patiently waits as dadi fixes its favourite toy. Watch heartwarming video

The relationship between grandkids and grandparents are special. They are the ones who are always there to support their grandchildren and help them. Turns out, this love is not restricted to humans and also extends to the adorable furry creatures – or at least that is what this video suggests. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a dog patiently waiting for its dadi to fix its favoutire toy.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of the pooch named Rio Nimesh. The clip is posted with the caption, “Thank you dadi.”

The video opens to show the dog accidentally ripping its favourite stuffed toy named Tiny while playing with it. The video then shows the dadi coming to the pooch’s rescue and fixing the toy. What is absolutely heartwarming to watch in the video is the way the dog patiently waits while the elderly woman fixes Tiny.

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 3.1 lakh likes and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few also shared heart emoticons to showcase their reactions to the heartwarming dog video.

“This made my day,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow! The way he waits for his toy is pawsome,” posted another. “I just love him,” expressed a third. “The way he was looking at dadi with hopeful eyes,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?