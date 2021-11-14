Home / Trending / Dog patiently waits for human to remove laptop so that it could hug them. Watch
Dog patiently waits for human to remove laptop so that it could hug them. Watch

“He was like ‘I was waiting for this moment’,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
The image taken from the video shows the dog sitting beside its human.(TikTok/eurn__)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 12:21 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of a very patient dog is one of those clips that may leave you grinning from ear to ear. Also, it may make you say aww and that too repeatedly. Originally posted on TikTok and later re-shared on Instagram, the video is simply incredible to watch.

“He waited so patiently,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to show a human lying on a couch and the dog patiently sitting beside them. Within moments, the person removes a laptop from their lap and almost instantly, the dog leans in to hug them.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared about 14 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly six lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered different love-filled comments from people.

“He was like ‘I was waiting for this moment’,” wrote an Instagram user. “I'll show my cat this video and hope he learns some manners,” posted another. “Laptop to lapdog,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

